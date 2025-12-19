Do Your Kids Wanna Talk to Santa?!

The Christmas magic just got real! 🎄📞✨

If you’ve ever wondered how to make the holidays extra special for your kids (or even your inner child 😂), this season there are real, fun ways to connect with Santa — whether it’s by phone or in person.

📞 Call Santa Claus — Yes, Really!

Kids (with permission from mom or dad) can call Santa directly and leave him a voicemail with their wish list!

Here are some great numbers to try:

📌 Santa’s holiday hotline (USA):

📞 +1 (605) 313‑4000 — Santa’s official hotline where kids can leave a Christmas list and get a festive message back by text too. Fox 5



🎅 Meet Santa in Atlanta This Holiday Season

If you’re in the Atlanta area, here are some festive places you can bring the kids (or take a selfie 🤳) with Santa himself🎄

Stone Mountain Christmas — Santa’s North Pole office, holiday lights, shows, and festive fun through December.

🍪 Cookies with Santa at Zoo Atlanta — Sweet treats and photos with the big guy.

🎅 Santa at The Battery Atlanta — A lively community spot with holiday vibes and pics.

🎁 Santa at Outlet Shoppes in Woodstock — Weekend meet‑and‑greets during the season.

📍 Santa at Rhodes Hall (Midtown) — Cozy setting for pictures and wish list talks.

These are awesome ways to build holiday memories and give your kiddos something to talk about all season long.



🎉 Make It a Family Tradition

Whether you grab the phone and dial Santa’s hotline, download a fun Santa app, or plan a day out for in‑person photos, these moments make this time of year truly special. So pour that cocoa, gather the fam, and let the jolly vibes begin! ☕🎁🎄

