Listen Live
Close
Local

Do Your Kids Wanna Talk to Santa?!

Published on December 19, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Christmas magic just got real! 🎄📞✨
If you’ve ever wondered how to make the holidays extra special for your kids (or even your inner child 😂), this season there are real, fun ways to connect with Santa — whether it’s by phone or in person.
📞 Call Santa Claus — Yes, Really!
Kids (with permission from mom or dad) can call Santa directly and leave him a voicemail with their wish list!
Here are some great numbers to try:
📌 Santa’s holiday hotline (USA):
📞 +1 (605) 313‑4000 — Santa’s official hotline where kids can leave a Christmas list and get a festive message back by text too. Fox 5

🎅 Meet Santa in Atlanta This Holiday Season
If you’re in the Atlanta area, here are some festive places you can bring the kids (or take a selfie 🤳) with Santa himself🎄

Stone Mountain Christmas — Santa’s North Pole office, holiday lights, shows, and festive fun through December.
🍪 Cookies with Santa at Zoo Atlanta — Sweet treats and photos with the big guy.
🎅 Santa at The Battery Atlanta — A lively community spot with holiday vibes and pics.
🎁 Santa at Outlet Shoppes in Woodstock — Weekend meet‑and‑greets during the season.
📍 Santa at Rhodes Hall (Midtown) — Cozy setting for pictures and wish list talks.
These are awesome ways to build holiday memories and give your kiddos something to talk about all season long.

🎉 Make It a Family Tradition
Whether you grab the phone and dial Santa’s hotline, download a fun Santa app, or plan a day out for in‑person photos, these moments make this time of year truly special. So pour that cocoa, gather the fam, and let the jolly vibes begin! ☕🎁🎄

Do Your Kids Wanna Talk to Santa?! was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos

Hip-Hop Wired
12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive

Kendrick Lamar Pops Out At TDE’s 12th Annual Christmas Toy Drive

Hip-Hop Wired
Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case

Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges

Hip-Hop Wired
Opium Saturdays Hosted By GHerbo

Wunna Have Peace: 21 Savage Tells Young Thug To Squash His Beef With Gunna Expeditiously

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close