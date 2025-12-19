Source: General / SarRacMedia

Students at DeKalb School of the Arts were treated to a special visit from Shaq-A-Claus, who brought holiday cheer with gifts for everyone. The school gym was transformed into a winter wonderland where over a hundred students enjoyed digital gift cards, contests, and prizes. Shaq, with the help of corporate sponsors, continues to spread joy and love during the holiday season. He credited his mother for inspiring him to help others and announced plans to gift more students with shoes and laptops in the New Year. Additionally, Shaq promised a $3,000 award to the student with the highest final exam score.

Shaq Delivers Holiday Joy to DeKalb Arts Students was originally published on majicatl.com