ATL Cares Day of Service Set for Jan. 3, 2026

Kick off the new year by giving back! Join Mayor Andre Dickens, City Council President-Elect Marci Collier-Overstreet, and other leaders for ATL Cares, a citywide day of service. Volunteer at community locations or do your own acts of kindness—and then celebrate with an appreciation BBQ featuring free food, games, and a DJ!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inaugural-day-of-service-with-mayor-andre-dickens-tickets-1978435658312?aff=oddtdtcreator

