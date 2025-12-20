Listen Live
ATL Cares Day of Service Set for Jan. 3, 2026

Join Mayor Andre Dickens and city leaders for ATL Cares, a community service day with volunteer opportunities and an appreciation BBQ.

Published on December 20, 2025
Kick off the new year by giving back! Join Mayor Andre Dickens, City Council President-Elect Marci Collier-Overstreet, and other leaders for ATL Cares, a citywide day of service. Volunteer at community locations or do your own acts of kindness—and then celebrate with an appreciation BBQ featuring free food, games, and a DJ!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inaugural-day-of-service-with-mayor-andre-dickens-tickets-1978435658312?aff=oddtdtcreator

