LStreetz Talks Shows With Lil Durk, Building A Game System For Twista, & More

As female rappers continue to dominate the game, LStreetz is looking to make a name for herself.

Representing Chicago, the MC, gamer, and entrepreneur has been grinding since 2009, proving that patience and determination is key. “It took over 10 years for me to finally get somewhere with people like, ‘Oh, I know who you are,’” she says. “I want that to be a lesson to upcoming artists: keep grinding, keep working, keep building. You just never know.”

During her sitdown with Hip-Hop Wired, she shares her music journey thus far.

LStreetz has definitely earned her stripes with several Chicago MCs, notably sharing the stage with Lil Durk and the late Fredo Santana. “The crowd was nuts up in there,” she said of the 2015 concert. “That experience was just something that, like, man, I don’t even know what to say about it. Long live Fredo. It’s a time that we will never, you know, I’ll never see again. But I enjoyed performing with all of them.”

Aside from rap, another passion of hers is gaming, which she initially hid. “I’ve been building gaming systems since I was 12 years old. It’s a side hobby I kind of hid from everybody because I didn’t want to be seen as a nerd growing up.” Her skills in the gaming realm have also gained her attention, from building a custom system for rap icon Twista to a prominent placement on the NBA 2K25 soundtrack. “I went crazy. I’ve been playing 2K since I was a shorty, so hearing my song on there was surreal.”

With all that is going on in her ever-growing career in music and gaming, LStreetz is proof that hard work pays off. Check out her full interview with Hip-Hop Wired below:

