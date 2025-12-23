Meek Mill Calls Out Double Standard After Seeing Jake Paul Flex Guns Online

Meek Mill Calls Out Jake Paul For Flexing Guns Online
Meek Mill isn’t holding back after spotting a questionable photo of Jake Paul on social media.
The struggling boxer posted an image abroad a private jet, surrounded by stacks of money and what appeared to be multiple guns.
The flex caught the attention of the Dream Chasers rapper, who made it clear that pulling a similar stunt would’ve landed him in some trouble:
“I have a gun license in like 40+ states, you think I’m not working on all… It’s funny when I seen Jake Paul on a jet with guns and cash… we laughed and I said, if I took a pic like that I’ll be under investigation lol.”
Last month, the Dreams and Nightmares rapper accused police of unfairly targeting him in New York, despite holding a gun license in more than 40 states.
“Just thinking about how cops blitz me for a firearm, I got a firearm license in like 40+ states… I also be with people that’s licensed to carry in NYC… somebody help me get my license to carry in NYC so I can remove that stuff from even chasing me to mess my life up.”
Meek also recalled a recent incident during a night out in New York City, when he was unexpectedly detained by police and initially thought it was a joke, “They just pulled me out the car and cuffed me in front of the whole club embarrassed the sh*t out of me in NYC! I’m not scared to go outside without a gun… they had guns in my face for no reason smh I thought it was a prank.”
Jake Paul has yet to respond to the North Philly rapper’s comments. Meanwhile, the content creator is reportedly preparing for surgery to repair a broken jaw stemming from his most recent boxing match.
