Walk For Peace – in the Metro Area

Published on December 30, 2025
There’s always something beautiful happening in the Atlanta area; this time it’s group of Buddhist monks walking all the way from Texas to Washington, D.C. on a Walk for Peace to spread love, unity, and compassion, and they’ve been making their way right through our area. They’ve already been through west Georgia and metro Atlanta areas like Fayetteville, Morrow, and Decatur, pulling in hundreds and sometimes thousands of people who line the streets just to catch a glimpse, show support, and embrace that peaceful energy. Folks have been turning up with blankets, signs, even snacks, especially as the monks make public stops or host peace gatherings where you can meet them, slow down for a moment, and soak in the vibe.

If you want to see them in person or keep up with their journey, they’re usually posting updates on their social media — they’ve got a Walk for Peace page on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and even their dog Aloka the Peace Dog has his own pages and hashtag (#AlokathePeaceDog) so you can track where they’re headed next. Folks also share a live map that shows where the monks are walking each day, so you can check it before you head out to catch them on the route. If you can’t make it in person, just follow their socials for daily progress, photos, and inspiration as they keep spreading peace all across the Southeast and beyond. Remember, the Walk for Peace is a “silent movement,” large crowds can often be a lot for the monks, who are are often meditating as they walk.

