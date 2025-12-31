Listen Live
Local

Ring in 2026: NYE Celebrations In Metro Atlanta and North Georgia

Ring in 2026: NYE Celebrations Across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia

Published on December 31, 2025
Kuala Lumpur welcomes the New Year
Source: Anadolu / Getty

As the clock ticks closer to 2026, Metro Atlanta and North Georgia are gearing up for a spectacular New Year’s Eve. From dazzling fireworks and drone shows to themed parties and family-friendly events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a roundup of the top celebrations happening this year:

Atlanta Highlights

  • Countdown Over ATL: A citywide drone and fireworks show replaces the traditional Peach Drop, lighting up Downtown and Midtown at midnight.
  • Gucci Mane: “Mask’d & Ice’d”: The Atlanta Symphony Hall hosts Gucci Mane and the Atlanta Pops Orchestra for a one-night concert.
  • “All This Love” R&B NYE Party: A late-night R&B party at City Winery with DJs and a confetti-style countdown

Dining Experiences

  • Brush Sushi: Indulge in a 12-course tasting menu with Champagne and caviar.
  • Il Giallo: Enjoy a three-course specialty menu featuring Maine lobster and Wagyu steak in Sandy Springs.
  • Lazy Betty: Treat yourself to a six-course New Year’s tasting menu in Midtown Atlanta.

Family-Friendly Fun

Unique Events in North Georgia

  • Tallapoosa Possum Drop: Celebrate with live music, carnival rides, and the quirky tradition of dropping a stuffed possum.
  • Brasstown Valley Resort Gala: A formal evening with a luau buffet, open bar, and dancing in Blairsville.
  • Montaluce Winery: Ring in the New Year with trivia, live music, and a midnight Champagne toast in Dahlonega.

Whether you’re looking for a glamorous night out, a cozy dinner, or a fun-filled family event, Metro Atlanta and North Georgia have you covered. Don’t miss the chance to make your New Year’s Eve unforgettable!

Check out Fox 5 Atlanta for the full list!

