Ring in 2026: NYE Celebrations Across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia
As the clock ticks closer to 2026, Metro Atlanta and North Georgia are gearing up for a spectacular New Year’s Eve. From dazzling fireworks and drone shows to themed parties and family-friendly events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a roundup of the top celebrations happening this year:
Atlanta Highlights
- Countdown Over ATL: A citywide drone and fireworks show replaces the traditional Peach Drop, lighting up Downtown and Midtown at midnight.
- Gucci Mane: “Mask’d & Ice’d”: The Atlanta Symphony Hall hosts Gucci Mane and the Atlanta Pops Orchestra for a one-night concert.
- “All This Love” R&B NYE Party: A late-night R&B party at City Winery with DJs and a confetti-style countdown
Dining Experiences
- Brush Sushi: Indulge in a 12-course tasting menu with Champagne and caviar.
- Il Giallo: Enjoy a three-course specialty menu featuring Maine lobster and Wagyu steak in Sandy Springs.
- Lazy Betty: Treat yourself to a six-course New Year’s tasting menu in Midtown Atlanta.
Family-Friendly Fun
- Noon Year’s Eve at Ponce City Market: Early celebrations with games and activities for kids.
- Stone Mountain Park: A drone and light show with an early countdown at 9 p.m.
- Halcyon in Alpharetta: A midday celebration with kid-friendly activities and NYE swag.
- Zoo Year’s Eve: A family-friendly daytime celebration at Zoo Atlanta with music, activities, and a countdown to noon.
Unique Events in North Georgia
- Tallapoosa Possum Drop: Celebrate with live music, carnival rides, and the quirky tradition of dropping a stuffed possum.
- Brasstown Valley Resort Gala: A formal evening with a luau buffet, open bar, and dancing in Blairsville.
- Montaluce Winery: Ring in the New Year with trivia, live music, and a midnight Champagne toast in Dahlonega.
Whether you’re looking for a glamorous night out, a cozy dinner, or a fun-filled family event, Metro Atlanta and North Georgia have you covered. Don’t miss the chance to make your New Year’s Eve unforgettable!
Check out Fox 5 Atlanta for the full list!
