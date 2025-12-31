Ring in 2026: NYE Celebrations Across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia

Source: Anadolu / Getty

As the clock ticks closer to 2026, Metro Atlanta and North Georgia are gearing up for a spectacular New Year’s Eve. From dazzling fireworks and drone shows to themed parties and family-friendly events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a roundup of the top celebrations happening this year:

Atlanta Highlights

Countdown Over ATL : A citywide drone and fireworks show replaces the traditional Peach Drop, lighting up Downtown and Midtown at midnight.

: A citywide drone and fireworks show replaces the traditional Peach Drop, lighting up Downtown and Midtown at midnight. Gucci Mane: “Mask’d & Ice’d” : The Atlanta Symphony Hall hosts Gucci Mane and the Atlanta Pops Orchestra for a one-night concert.

: The Atlanta Symphony Hall hosts Gucci Mane and the Atlanta Pops Orchestra for a one-night concert. “All This Love” R&B NYE Party: A late-night R&B party at City Winery with DJs and a confetti-style countdown

Dining Experiences

Brush Sushi : Indulge in a 12-course tasting menu with Champagne and caviar.

: Indulge in a 12-course tasting menu with Champagne and caviar. Il Giallo : Enjoy a three-course specialty menu featuring Maine lobster and Wagyu steak in Sandy Springs.

: Enjoy a three-course specialty menu featuring Maine lobster and Wagyu steak in Sandy Springs. Lazy Betty: Treat yourself to a six-course New Year’s tasting menu in Midtown Atlanta.

Family-Friendly Fun

Unique Events in North Georgia

Tallapoosa Possum Drop : Celebrate with live music, carnival rides, and the quirky tradition of dropping a stuffed possum.

: Celebrate with live music, carnival rides, and the quirky tradition of dropping a stuffed possum. Brasstown Valley Resort Gala : A formal evening with a luau buffet, open bar, and dancing in Blairsville.

: A formal evening with a luau buffet, open bar, and dancing in Blairsville. Montaluce Winery: Ring in the New Year with trivia, live music, and a midnight Champagne toast in Dahlonega.

Whether you’re looking for a glamorous night out, a cozy dinner, or a fun-filled family event, Metro Atlanta and North Georgia have you covered. Don’t miss the chance to make your New Year’s Eve unforgettable!

Check out Fox 5 Atlanta for the full list!