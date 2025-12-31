Dame Dash and his continued financial struggles took a new turn after his film company was sold this week for way less than the mogul may have hoped. According to the report, Dame Dash’s Poppington LLC company was sold to another filmmaker for just $100 to help offset outstanding debts connected to several lawsuits.

As exclusively reported by the New York Post, an auction was held on Tuesday (December 30), but only one bidder stepped up to snatch up the Poppington LLC asset. The outlet reports that Mike Muntaser, CEO of Muddy Water Motion Pictures, purchased the company, and the pair apparently has a bit of a history with one another.

“I think he’s a fool, man,” Muntaser said, who successfully sued Dash along with fellow filmmaker Josh Webber.

“He’s just a problem,” Muntaser added. “He has an ego. I think he’s just bitter [coming] from where he was to where he is, and he just blames everybody else and doesn’t look at himself in the mirror.”

Webber and Munstaser filed a third defamation lawsuit against Dash after the former Roc-A-Fella Records honcho spoke negatively about the pair during a stop at The Breakfast Club earlier this year.

Webber’s attorney, Chris Brown, also shared a statement after the auction, adding that he assumed more people would be clamoring for Dash’s assets.

“So I have no idea why he continues to slander Josh [Webber],” Brown said to the outlet. “Frankly, what I desire the most is for him to just stop talking about my clients.”

Photo: Getty

Dame Dash’s Film Company Auctioned Off For Just $100 was originally published on hiphopwired.com