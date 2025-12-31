How To Experience “Countdown Over ATL” This New Year’s Eve

Source: Lisa-Blue / Getty

This New Year’s Eve, Atlanta is ringing in 2026 with a fresh twist on its traditional celebrations.

As previously reported, the iconic Peach Drop is being replaced by “Countdown Over ATL,” a citywide spectacle featuring synchronized drone displays and fireworks. Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy the event.

What is “Countdown Over ATL”?

“Countdown Over ATL” is a reimagined New Year’s Eve celebration designed to be accessible to all Atlanta residents. Instead of gathering at Underground Atlanta, the event will feature:

Drone Displays : A digital drone peach will light up the sky starting at 11:45 p.m.

: A digital drone peach will light up the sky starting at 11:45 p.m. Fireworks: A 12-minute synchronized fireworks display will follow at midnight, visible from various locations across the city.

Where to Watch

The beauty of “Countdown Over ATL” is its accessibility. Residents can enjoy the show from their backyards, neighborhood spots, or rooftops. For those with obstructed views, local businesses with rooftop decks are great alternatives.

Why the Change?

Mayor Andre Dickens explained that the shift from the Peach Drop to “Countdown Over ATL” aims to make the celebration safer and more inclusive. By decentralizing the event, the city hopes to reduce large crowds and enhance public safety.

Tips for a Safe Celebration

Pet Safety : Fireworks can be stressful for animals. Keep pets indoors, ensure they have updated ID tags, and consider playing calming music.

: Fireworks can be stressful for animals. Keep pets indoors, ensure they have updated ID tags, and consider playing calming music. Sensory Sensitivities : For individuals sensitive to loud noises, earplugs or noise-reducing headphones are recommended. Moving to a quiet indoor space during the display can also help.

: For individuals sensitive to loud noises, earplugs or noise-reducing headphones are recommended. Moving to a quiet indoor space during the display can also help. Public Safety: The fireworks are managed by licensed professionals. Residents are urged not to call 911 about the display unless there’s an emergency.

A Shared Moment for All

Mayor Dickens encourages everyone to step outside and be part of this special shared moment. Whether you’re in downtown, Midtown, or the northwest side of Atlanta, the synchronized displays promise to light up the night sky and welcome 2026 in style.

For more details, visit the city’s website at atlantaga.gov.

Source: Fox 5 Atlanta

How To Experience “Countdown Over ATL” This New Year’s Eve was originally published on majicatl.com