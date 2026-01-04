Anthony Joshua’s Driver Charged With ‘Reckless’ And ‘Dangerous Driving’ After Fatal Car Crash

Source: Anadolu / Getty

UK boxing champion Anthony Joshua experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in a short span of time. Now, the man responsible for the death of two of his close friends, Adenyi Mobalaji Kayode, has been charged by Nigerian police with “dangerous driving causing death.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, on Dec. 29, Kayode, 46, was driving Joshua and two other men—Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami—in a SUV when he collided into the back of a stationary vehicle. Ayodele and Ghami were pronounced dead at the scene, while Joshua and the driver both sustained minor injuries. Joshua was reportedly released from a hospital in Lagos on New Year’s Eve and visited the funeral home to view the bodies of his deceased friends before flying back to the UK.

Videos from the scene showed Joshua being treated for his injuries on the side of a busy road with broken glass littered across the backseat of the vehicle. According to CBS News, vehicle-related accidents resulting in fatalities are common in Nigeria, with the West African nation recording 5,421 deaths in 9,570 road accidents in 2024 alone.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Kayode is expected to appear in court on Jan. 20 to face the charges and his bail has been set to five million naira, equaling around $3500 USD. He will remain detained until he has met his bail conditions. Preliminary investigations into the crash showed that the 46-year-old driver was operating the vehicle well above the speed limit causing the tire to burst before the crash.

Though a former two-time world heavyweight champion since 2019, Joshua recently stole American hearts when he defeated Jake Paul in a jaw-dropping performance that brought in 33 million views on Netflix. From thirsty diatribes on his physical appearance to all out drooling over his boxing prowess, Black women decided that Joshua was welcome here anytime. Our condolences go out to the boxing champ and the families of Ayodele and Ghami at this difficult time.

The post Anthony Joshua’s Driver Charged With ‘Reckless’ And ‘Dangerous Driving’ After Fatal Car Crash appeared first on Bossip.

Anthony Joshua’s Driver Charged With ‘Reckless’ And ‘Dangerous Driving’ After Fatal Car Crash was originally published on bossip.com