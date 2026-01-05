Raheem Morris Out as Falcons Head Coach After Two Seasons

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Atlanta Falcons have officially parted ways with head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot following two consecutive underwhelming seasons. The decision, reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, comes on the heels of the Falcons’ 8-9 finish to the 2025 NFL season, capped by a narrow 19-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Despite ending the season on a high note with four straight wins, the Falcons’ overall performance under Morris was not enough to secure his position. The team has now missed the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons, a drought dating back to 2017, and has failed to achieve a winning record during that span.

Morris, who took over as head coach in 2024 after Arthur Smith’s tenure, compiled a 16-18 record during his time in Atlanta. His first season showed promise with a 6-3 start, but a late-season collapse left the team at 8-9 and out of playoff contention. This year, the Falcons struggled early with a 3-7 start before rallying late, but the turnaround proved insufficient to save Morris’ job.

Several players, including wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson, publicly voiced their support for Morris and Fontenot, expressing hope for their return. However, the Falcons’ leadership opted for a fresh start as they aim to rebuild and end their playoff drought.

“I have great personal affinity for both Raheem and Terry and appreciate their hard work and dedication to the Falcons, but I believe we need new leadership in these roles moving forward,” said Falcons owner & chairman Arthur M. Blank in a statement. “The decision to move away from people who represent the organization so well and have a shared commitment to the values that are important to the organization is not an easy one, but the results on the field have not met our expectations or those of our fans and leadership. I wish Raheem and Terry the absolute best in their future pursuits.”

The search for a new head coach and general manager will now begin, as the Falcons look to reshape their future and return to contention in the NFC South.