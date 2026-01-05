Arthur Blank Restructures Falcons Leadership, Appoints Greg Beadles CEO

Falcons promote Greg Beadles to president and CEO, tasked with overseeing business and fan operations.

New role of president of football created to have final decision-making authority over football operations.

Blank emphasizes accountability and a unified vision to build a team capable of competing for championships.

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a transformative era under the leadership of owner and chairman Arthur M. Blank. In a heartfelt letter to fans, Blank outlined sweeping changes aimed at revitalizing the franchise and restoring its competitive edge.

The Falcons, who finished the 2025 season with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year, are undergoing a comprehensive restructuring of their football and business operations. Blank acknowledged the frustration of fans and took full accountability for the team’s recent struggles, emphasizing the need for bold action.

Key Leadership Changes

Among the most notable updates, Greg Beadles has been promoted to president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, succeeding Rich McKay. Beadles, a Georgia native and lifelong Falcons fan, brings over three decades of experience with the organization. His tenure includes overseeing business operations, fan engagement, and the development of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Beadles will now collaborate closely with a soon-to-be-appointed president of football, a newly created role that will oversee all football operations. This position will hold final decision-making authority and report directly to Blank. The head coach and general manager, both of whom are also being replaced, will report to the president of football.

Rich McKay’s Expanded Role

Rich McKay, who has served as CEO since 2011, will transition to an expanded role within Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE). His focus will include major events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Super Bowl, as well as the development of a new training facility for Atlanta’s NWSL franchise.

A Vision for Sustained Success

Blank’s letter emphasized the importance of accountability and a unified vision for the Falcons’ future. “Every decision will be made with one clear objective—building a team capable of sustained success and competing for championships,” he wrote.

The Falcons have retained ZRG Partners and Sportsology Group to assist in the search for a new head coach and general manager. The organization is also moving quickly to fill the president of football role to ensure a seamless transition ahead of the 2026 season.

Greg Beadles: A Natural Leader

Beadles’ promotion reflects his deep institutional knowledge and leadership within the Falcons organization. Over the years, he has played a pivotal role in shaping AMBSE into a multi-property sports entity, introducing innovations like digital ticketing and cashless stadiums. His leadership has consistently ranked the Falcons among the NFL’s top teams in gameday satisfaction.

Looking Ahead

As the Falcons prepare for a new chapter, Blank expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support. “I feel the urgency to get this right for you,” he said. “We are committed to doing the work, making the tough decisions, and delivering the results you deserve.”

With a solid core of veteran players and young talent, the Falcons are poised to attract top-tier leadership to guide the team back to prominence. Fans can look forward to a reinvigorated franchise committed to excellence both on and off the field.

