Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 5, 2025
Sybil Wilkes delivers the essential stories impacting our community in the latest “What We Need to Know” segment. Sybil Wilkes, a trusted voice in Black media, brings her signature clarity and insight to the headlines, ensuring we stay informed, empowered, and ready to engage with the world around us. From critical health updates to political shifts affecting our neighborhoods, here is a breakdown of the vital topics discussed today.
Respiratory Illnesses in Our Communities
With winter in full swing, Wilkes highlights the importance of vigilance regarding the “tripledemic”—the simultaneous rise of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases. The segment emphasizes that African American communities often face disparities in healthcare access, making preventative measures and staying up-to-date on vaccinations more crucial than ever. This isn’t just about personal health; it’s about protecting our elders and the most vulnerable among us, ensuring our families remain strong through the season.
Developments in Voting Rights Legislation and Local Elections
With crucial midterms and special elections reshaping the political map, Wilkes underscores the power of the Black vote. The discussion focuses on new redistricting maps in several southern states that could dilute minority voting power. However, the narrative remains one of resilience and action, urging listeners to verify their registration status and stay engaged with local civic organizations. It is a powerful reminder that our voice at the ballot box is the primary tool for securing resources and representation for our neighborhoods.s.
Economics in 2026
Economic empowerment also takes center stage, specifically the rising trend of Black entrepreneurship with new grant opportunities and federal funding initiatives designed to support minority-owned small businesses. As we continue to see a surge in Black women starting businesses faster than any other demographic, accessing capital remains a significant hurdle. This portion of the segment provides practical information on where to find these financial resources, encouraging aspiring business owners to claim their slice of the economic pie and build generational wealth.
Black Creatives Shaping The Entertainment Industry
Cultural celebration takes the spotlight as the segment dives into the remarkable accomplishments of Black creatives shaping the entertainment industry. From Oscar and NAACP Image Award nominations to the widespread popularity of Black-led films and series dominating streaming platforms, these triumphs are more than just individual accolades—they represent the brilliance, resilience, and innovation thriving within our community. The discussion explores how these achievements open doors, inspire new generations of artists and storytellers, and redefine what it means to see ourselves and our stories on screen. Spotlighting this creative excellence is a reminder to honor the joy, artistry, and pow
As we navigate these changing times, it is more important than ever to stay engaged with the news that shapes our world. Whether it is understanding policy shifts that affect our rights or honoring the ancestors who paved the way, knowledge is our greatest tool. Stay locked in, stay vocal, and as Sybil says: “Be informed, be empowered.”
