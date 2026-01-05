Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

WATCH LIVE: MAYOR ANDRE DICKENS’ INAUGURATION CEREMONY

Andre Dickens officially began his second term as Atlanta’s mayor on Monday, January 5, 2026, during a formal swearing-in ceremony held at the Georgia State Convocation Center. The event, attended by civic leaders and residents, marked the continuation of Dickens’ leadership for another four years.

The inauguration followed a weekend of citywide service projects, reflecting Dickens’ commitment to civic engagement. Over 60 volunteer initiatives were organized under the “Atlanta Cares” banner, emphasizing his inclusive vision of “the group project continues.”

During his first term, Dickens focused on reducing crime, expanding affordable housing, and improving infrastructure through the “Moving Atlanta Forward” initiative. His efforts to unify the city and address key challenges earned him overwhelming support, with 85% of the vote in the November 2025 election.

In his inaugural address, Dickens expressed gratitude to Atlanta’s voters and reaffirmed his dedication to the city’s progress. “The group project of Atlanta is unstoppable,” he declared, highlighting the collective effort that defines his administration.

As Dickens embarks on his second term, he aims to build on his successes and continue fostering a united, thriving Atlanta.

WATCH: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Sworn In For Second Term was originally published on majicatl.com