High-Profile Trials to Watch in Metro Atlanta & North Georgia in 2026

2026 is shaping up to be a defining year for justice in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Our courtrooms are set to hear cases that have weighed heavily on our hearts—from heartbreaking tragedies involving our youth to cold cases that have left families waiting decades for answers.



For our community, these aren’t just headlines; they are stories of lost potential, systemic challenges, and the enduring fight for accountability. As we move through the year, here is a deep dive into the major trials we are watching closely, as reported by Fox 5 Atlanta.



Fulton County: Heartbreak and High Stakes



The Murder of Alexis Crawford

The Background: This case hit the HBCU community hard. In 2019, Alexis Crawford, a bright student at Clark Atlanta University, went missing. Her body was later found in a park, and the details that emerged were devastating. Her roommate, Jordyn Jones, and Jones’ boyfriend, Barron Brantley, were arrested.

The Charges: Both suspects face murder charges. Prosecutors say Crawford was suffocated during a physical fight inside the apartment she shared with Jones.

The Status: It has been a long, frustrating wait for Alexis’ family. Legal battles over evidence, including jailhouse phone calls and digital records, have caused repeated delays. While no firm date was locked in by late 2025, the legal gears are finally turning again, and we expect movement this year. The community is ready to see justice for Alexis.



Bre’Asia Powell and the Safety of Our Youth

The Background: The violence impacting our teenagers remains a critical conversation. 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell was shot and killed in 2023 during an unauthorized graduation party at Benjamin E. Mays High School. It was a night meant for celebration that turned into a nightmare.

The Charges: Three young men—Jaquan Withers, Willie Dennis, and Tsenre Mosley—were charged in connection with her death.

The Status: This case has been a rollercoaster. A trial began in late 2025 but ended in a mistrial due to issues with how evidence was shared. Prosecutors haven’t officially announced the retrial plans yet, but 2026 will likely be the year they try again to secure a conviction.



Atlanta Spa Shootings: Robert Aaron Long

The Background: While Robert Aaron Long is already behind bars for the shootings in Cherokee County, he still faces justice in Fulton County for the attacks on Atlanta massage businesses that shook the Asian American community and the city at large.

The Charges: Long faces 19 charges in Fulton, including murder and domestic terrorism. Unlike the previous plea deal, prosecutors here are seeking the death penalty.

The Status: This is a death penalty case, which means the legal process is slow and complex. Pretrial motions are still happening, and while a specific date isn’t set, this massive trial could dominate the headlines later in the year.



Barrow County: Parental Accountability



Apalachee High School Shooting

The Background: The tragedy at Apalachee High School in 2024 left four people dead—two students and two teachers. It sparked a nationwide debate about gun safety and parental responsibility.

The Charges: In a rare move, the shooter’s father, Colin Gray, is facing trial. Prosecutors argue he knowingly provided the weapon to his son, Colt Gray.

The Status: This is one of the first big trials of the year. Colin Gray is scheduled to face a jury starting February 9, 2026. Meanwhile, his son’s case is moving slower, pending mental health evaluations, with court dates expected in March. This trial will set a major precedent for how the law handles parents who enable violence.



Clayton County: Gang Violence and System Failures



The Libby Lane Murders

The Background: This case is a painful reminder of how gang violence spills over onto the innocent. In 2016, 11-year-old Tatiyana Coates and her 15-year-old brother Daveon were murdered in their beds during a home invasion. They were not the targets; investigators say gang members were looking for someone else.

The Charges: One of the remaining suspects is Michael De’Sean White, a former elementary school teacher. He is charged with multiple counts of murder.

The Status: Justice has been slow, but it is coming. White’s trial is expected to kick off in late January. Several other people involved have already been sent to prison for life, and the community hopes this final piece brings closure to the Coates family.



The Murder of Khaliyah Jones

The Background: This case highlights a terrifying gap in our justice system. Cameron Hopkins is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Khaliyah Jones, from a Walmart and killing her after a high-speed chase.

The Charges: Hopkins faces malice murder charges. The outrage here stems from the fact that he was out on bond for a previous kidnapping charge involving the same victim because the District Attorney’s office missed a filing deadline.

The Status: This case is expected to reach a resolution in 2026. It serves as a stark reminder of why we must hold our elected officials and the legal system accountable when they fail to protect Black women.



Clarke County: Justice Delayed, Not Denied



The Cold Case of Tara Baker

The Background: For over two decades, the murder of UGA law student Tara Baker was a mystery. She was killed in 2001, and her case went cold.

The Charges: Thanks to new DNA technology, Edrick Lamont Faust was arrested more than 20 years later.

The Status: This trial is scheduled for January 26. It is a powerful testament to the fact that no matter how much time passes, our community does not forget victims of violence.









Why We Watch



These trials are about more than just verdicts; they are about the health and safety of our neighborhoods. Whether it is demanding safety for our college students, protecting our children from gun violence, or ensuring the system works for domestic violence victims, staying informed is our first step toward change. We will keep you updated as these gavels drop in 2026.

