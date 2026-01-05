Dr. Nola Haynes Brings Foreign Policy Home on The Morning Hustle

When Dr. Nola Haynes steps up to the mic, class is officially in session. The political scientist and international relations expert recently joined the crew on The Morning Hustle to drop some serious knowledge, making complex global issues feel right at home. In a world full of noise, Dr. Haynes cut through the static, delivering a masterclass on why global politics matters to our community right here in the U.S.



✕

Decoding the Venezuela Crisis

First up on the agenda was the current situation in Venezuela. Dr. Haynes didn’t just skim the surface; she dove deep into the political unrest shaking the nation. She broke down the history of the tension, explaining how leadership struggles and economic instability have created a crisis point. Instead of dry political jargon, she painted a clear picture of the human cost, helping listeners understand exactly what is happening on the ground and why the headlines are flashing red.

Why Black America Should Care

Finally, Dr. Haynes brought it all back to the block. She connected the dots between foreign policy and domestic life, emphasizing why Black America needs to stay tapped into global narratives. She broke down the ways international disputes can impact our own economy, and that these aren’t just “over there” problems—they are “us” problems. Her message was empowering: knowledge is power, and understanding the global board is the first step to owning our place on it.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Sound Bite This’: Pharrell Responds to Political Backlash

Politically Polished: 5 Stylish Black Women In Politics

Former Staffer Talks Jan. 6, Misinformation & Biden’s White House

Why Venezuela Matters: Dr. Nola Haynes Joins The Morning Hustle was originally published on themorninghustle.com