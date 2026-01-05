Listen Live
Entertainment

Pastor Troy's Throwback Tailgate - Falcons vs. Saints

Pastor Troy’s Throwback Tailgate – Falcons vs. Saints

Published on January 5, 2026
Pastor Troy's Throwback Tailgate - 1.4.2026
Source: R1 Digital / R1

Another Throwback Tailgate has come and gone, with the Atlanta Falcons edging out a 19-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Despite the season not turning out the way we wanted it to, Pastor Troy definitely kept the party going to close out our year, surrounded by loyal Falcons fans (and a couple Saints fans, too)!

Check out the highlights below!

Pastor Troy’s Throwback Tailgate – Falcons vs. Saints was originally published on majicatl.com

