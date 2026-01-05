Sonny Digital Says Thieves Cleaned Out His Atlanta Studio

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Sonny Digital revealed online that his Atlanta studio was recently robbed, leaving him fuming.

The 34-year-old producer has worked with major artists such as Beyoncé, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and many more. Along with collaborating with some of the biggest names in music, Sonny has also been a strong supporter of up-and-coming artists like Seddy Hendrix, Tony Shhnow, and Landstrip Chip.

After discovering the break-in, the Atlanta producer took to social media to express his disappointment, emphasizing the time and effort he’s invested in his craft. In a video posted online, saying:

“Yesterday, some bum a** n*ggas came in here and stole all my keyboards, all my equipment, and sh*t. Sh*t so crazy because I look out for everybody so much, man. Don’t worry about the materials, I’m going to get that sh*t back. It’s just the principle of it, though, you know what I’m saying.”

Sonny also asked fans to stay alert and keep an eye out for any of his stolen equipment potentially being sold online, encouraging anyone who spots something suspicious to reach out.

Earlier this year, the Swiss Army Knife-style released a heartfelt song dedicated to his late brother, Earl M Hunter. His oldest brother passed at the start of 2025, prompting Sonny to share an emotional message reflecting on the loss:

“A song dedicated to my brother Earl M. Hunter. My oldest brother has passed on. A very unexpected way to start off my 2025. My brother was so proud of me and everything I accomplished over the years, and he never hid it. Even when I felt like y’all weren’t listening to my music or paying attention to things I would be doing, I knew ONE person that was watching everything that I was doing and was happy about everything.”



Despite the setback at his studio, Sonny Digital continues to push forward, leaning on his fans and honoring his family while navigating a difficult start to the year.

Sonny Digital Says Thieves Cleaned Out His Atlanta Studio was originally published on hiphopwired.com