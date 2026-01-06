Listen Live
Close
Contests

New Year, New Cash With 1-800-TRUCKWRECK!

Published on January 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New Year New Cash - Hot 1079
Source: R1 Promotions / R1

It’s a new year, and it’s time for some new cash!

Amy Witherite & 1-800-TRUCKWRECK are giving you the opportunity to start 2026 with $1000! Let us know in 500 words or less why you need the extra help, and you could be getting a call from Amy & Incognito!

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

CBS Deals With Fall Out After Cancellation Of "60 Minutes" Piece On CECOT Prison

CBS Evening News' Tony Dokoupil Clowned For First Week On-Air Flubs

Hip-Hop Wired
“Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release

Claressa Shields Tells 50 Cent To ST*U Over Papoose Beef

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-MAYOR-MAMDANI

NYPD Fires Cop Over Intimate Affairs With Women He Arrested

Hip-Hop Wired
Nicolas Maduro Transported To Court Hearing

Bad Press Is Good Press: Nike Tech Fleece Allegedly Sells Out After Nicolás Maduro Does Perp Walk In The Tracksuit

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close