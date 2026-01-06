Georgia Resident Claims Record-Breaking $983M Mega Millions Prize

Georgia resident claims largest lottery prize in state history, opting for $453.6M lump sum cash payout

Winner is a regular lottery player who has personally benefited from the lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship program

Winning ticket sold at Publix in Newnan, providing $50,000 bonus for the store

We’ve all had that daydream—you’re sitting in traffic on I-85 or grabbing a sub at Publix, imagining what life would look like with a few extra zeros in the bank account. Well, for one lucky neighbor right here in the Peach State, that dream just became a staggering reality.



As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, Georgia’s largest-ever lottery jackpot has been claimed! A single winning ticket sold in our state matched all the numbers for the massive $983 million Mega Millions jackpot from the November 14 drawing.



According to Georgia Lottery Corporation President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, the winner stepped forward just two days into the new year, claiming the prize on January 2. Talk about starting 2026 off on the right foot!

This win shatters the previous state record—a $478.2 million Powerball jackpot won back in October 2024 in Buford. It’s a huge moment for the Georgia Lottery and an even bigger moment for one lucky family.



Show Me the Money



Now, for the question everyone asks: Did they take the annuity or the cash?

The winner opted for the lump sum cash option. While the total jackpot was advertised at nearly a billion dollars, the cash value—before Uncle Sam takes his cut—comes out to a cool $453.6 million.

Even after taxes, that is generational wealth. It’s “change your entire family tree” money. It’s “buy a private island and still have enough for groceries” money.



Who Is the Mystery Millionaire?



If you were hoping to see a face to go with the fortune, you might be out of luck. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous, a smart move that is fully permitted under Georgia law for prizes of this magnitude.



However, lottery officials did drop a few hints about who is holding the lucky ticket:

They are a Georgia resident .



. Their family has personally benefited from the HOPE Scholarship program , which the lottery funds.



, which the lottery funds. They are a regular player who buys tickets to support education in the state.

The winner reportedly told officials they were reminded to buy the ticket after spotting a Georgia Lottery billboard flashing that massive jackpot number. It just goes to show—sometimes those signs are worth paying attention to!



The “Lucky” Publix



So, where did the magic happen? If you shop for groceries in Newnan, check your receipts—you might have been standing in line next to a billionaire. The winning Quik Pik ticket was sold at Publix #1816, located on North Highway 29 in Newnan.



The community is buzzing, and it’s not just the winner who is celebrating. The Publix store itself will receive a $50,000 bonus just for selling the winning ticket. That is a nice little payday for the retailer and brings some serious bragging rights to Coweta County.



Generational Impact



What does one do with nearly half a billion dollars in cash? While we don’t know if they are buying mansions or sports cars, the winner did share a heartwarming sentiment with lottery officials.

They plan to make this money “generational,” ensuring their family is taken care of for decades to come. Even better, they expressed a strong desire to give back to charitable causes that are close to their heart.



It is empowering to see a win like this stay right here in our community. We love seeing our folks win big, and we love it even more when they plan to use that blessing to lift others up.







