Special Election Announced to Fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Congressional Seat

Special Election Set to Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

Published on January 6, 2026
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has officially scheduled a special election for March 10 to fill the congressional seat left vacant by Marjorie Taylor Greene. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, Greene, a Republican, resigned on January 5 following public disputes with former President Donald Trump and disagreements over key policy issues.

Why Did Greene Resign?

Greene’s resignation stems from a series of public clashes with Trump, including criticism of his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and opposition to a covert military operation in Venezuela. The operation, codenamed “Operation Absolute Resolve,” led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro on January 3. Greene cited threats to her family and political infighting as additional reasons for stepping down.

Who’s Running to Replace Greene?

The race to fill the 14th District seat has already drawn significant attention. Republican candidates include State Senator Colton Moore, Star Black, Jeff Criswell, Christian Hurd, and Jim Tully. On the Democratic side, retired Army General Shawn Harris has announced his candidacy. The district, historically one of the most conservative in the country, will see a competitive race as candidates vie for voter support.

Key Dates for Voters

  • Voter Registration Deadline: February 9
  • Advance In-Person Absentee Voting Begins: February 16

The 14th District, which includes parts of Cobb County and several other counties, has been a Republican stronghold. However, the upcoming election could bring new dynamics to the political landscape.

Stay tuned for updates as the race unfolds.

