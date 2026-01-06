Listen Live
Close
News

TraxNYC Tells Tekashi 6ix9ine He Wants To Fight Him

Jeweler TraxNYC Tells Tekashi 6ix9ine He Wants The Fade After He Gets Out Of Jail

TraxNYC is on a rampage now...

Published on January 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York's Declining Diamond District
Source: Dar Yaskil / Getty

Over the weekend, a video of TraxNYC (Maksud Agadjani) getting into a physical altercation with another jeweler went viral. While most of the world was more concerned about Cheeto Jesus possibly leading America into World War III, others were fixated on the drama unfolding in the diamond district of New York City.

Now it seems like TraxNYC is out looking for more blood as he put Tekashi 6ix9ine on notice that he’d love to square up against the rainbow-haired rapper for reasons unknown. During a recent livestream with Adin Ross, TraxNYC was put on a phone call with the most famous and unapologetic snitch in Hip-Hop history and immediately began berating him with threats saying, “I need to fight you, motherf*cker, bro!”

Tekashi responded to the request asking, “You wanna fight me?” to which Trax said, “Yeah, when you get out your cell, b*tch!”

While we don’t know what the issue is between Trax and Tekashi, the famous jeweler does seem to have some kind of history with the rapper as he asked him, “You remember me, right?” before challenging him to a fair one. Chances are Tekashi got some ice from him and never paid him for the jewelry, but that’s just an educated guess at this point.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DTIyiOnjow1

The wild response to Tekashi comes days after Trax was seen on security footage approaching another jeweler for selling $22,000 worth of Fugazi ice using Trax’s name and recognition, only to get spit on and manhandled by said jeweler’s security team. Claiming that they attempted to murder him by choking him out with his own gold chain (what a way to go for a famous jeweler), you can bet your bottom dollar TraxNYC will be suing the hell out of the other party in the near future.

What do you think about TraxNYC wanting the smoke with Tekashi 6ix9ine? Do you think he could take him in a one-on-one? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jeweler TraxNYC Tells Tekashi 6ix9ine He Wants The Fade After He Gets Out Of Jail was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

CBS Deals With Fall Out After Cancellation Of "60 Minutes" Piece On CECOT Prison

CBS Evening News' Tony Dokoupil Clowned For First Week On-Air Flubs

Hip-Hop Wired
“Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release

Claressa Shields Tells 50 Cent To ST*U Over Papoose Beef

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-MAYOR-MAMDANI

NYPD Fires Cop Over Intimate Affairs With Women He Arrested

Hip-Hop Wired
Nicolas Maduro Transported To Court Hearing

Bad Press Is Good Press: Nike Tech Fleece Allegedly Sells Out After Nicolás Maduro Does Perp Walk In The Tracksuit

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close