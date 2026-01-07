FIRST LOOK: Kelly Rowland & Method Man Star in “Relationship Goals”

✕

Source: Amazon MGM Studios / Relationship Goals

It’s been a minute since we sat down to watch a Rom-Com, especially one for us (and you know what we mean by “us“). So, let’s say we are more than ready for this one!

On February 4, Amazon Prime Video is dropping Relationship Goals, starring two of our faves, Kelly Rowland & Method Man, as a pair of competing exes vying for the same job…but will old flames spark up again between them? We’ll have to see!

The film is based on the New York Times bestseller, Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex. The book’s author, Pastor Michael Todd, makes a cameo appearance in the film and serves as an executive producer, along with Rowland and Bart Lipton. The film is directed by Linda Mendoza and produced by DeVon Franklin, with Laura Lekkos, Michael Elliot, and Cory Tynan writing the screenplay.

Other stars of the film include Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, and Matt Walsh.

Here’s the full synopsis of the flick!

When brilliant TV producer Leah Caldwell (Kelly Rowland) is about to make history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show, her ex Jarrett Roy (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) swoops in to compete for the same position. He claims he’s a changed man, transformed by the wisdom of the New York Times bestselling book ‘Relationship Goals.’ As her tight-knit circle of friends dive into the same life-changing book, they all begin to rediscover their aim in love. Yet Leah, laser-focused on breaking through the glass ceiling, isn’t ready to believe in finding love—even as her undeniable chemistry with her ex threatens to reignite old flames.

