Your chance to win tickets to Destiny’s Child Tribute
This weekend, Majic 107.5/97.5—The Real Sound of Atlanta—is giving you a winning experience!
All weekend long, be caller 17 at 404-741-1075 to win tickets to Destiny’s Child: Iconic Reimagined Tribute—
a powerful musical event celebrating the greatest hits of the number one female group of all time!
Set in the glow of candlelight, with a live string quintet, and three decades of unforgettable music—
Happening Friday, January 16th at Guardian Works.
Showtimes 6:30 and 8:30 PM.
Tickets at DestinysChild.com—
Only on Majic 107.5/97.5! 🎶
