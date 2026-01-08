Your chance to win tickets to Destiny’s Child Tribute

Listen Live
Winning Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to Destiny's Child: Iconic Reimagined Tribute

Published on January 8, 2026
Destiny's Child x Cowboy Carter Tour
Source: Julian Dakdouk / Julian Dakdouk

This weekend, Majic 107.5/97.5The Real Sound of Atlanta—is giving you a winning experience!
All weekend long, be caller 17 at 404-741-1075 to win tickets to Destiny’s Child: Iconic Reimagined Tribute
a powerful musical event celebrating the greatest hits of the number one female group of all time!

Set in the glow of candlelight, with a live string quintet, and three decades of unforgettable music—

Happening Friday, January 16th at Guardian Works.
Showtimes 6:30 and 8:30 PM.
Tickets at DestinysChild.com
Only on Majic 107.5/97.5! 🎶

