Save on Foods Your Family Loves!

Kroger just launched a new program that could help families save on healthy foods, and honestly, it’s worth knowing about if you shop there. It’s called the Verified Savings Program, and it gives folks who get help from programs like SNAP, WIC, or Medicaid a 20% discount on fresh fruits and vegetables — automatically at checkout once you’re enrolled. On top of that, Kroger is offering half-off their Boost by Kroger Plus memberships, which bring perks like free grocery delivery and extra fuel points. To get started, you do need to have a Kroger digital account and a Shopper’s Card first, then go online to verify your eligibility through a service called SheerID. You’ll fill out a short form and upload something like your benefits card or an award/verification letter so Kroger can confirm you qualify. Once that’s done, the savings are automatically loaded to your digital account and ready to use whenever you shop. Kroger

Signing up is pretty straightforward and all online; just visit the Verified Savings page on Kroger’s site and follow the steps to verify your status with Sheer ID. The verification stays good for about five months, and you’ll need to re-verify when it’s about to expire to keep your discounts. As long as you’ve completed that process and use your Kroger loyalty info at checkout, you’ll see the 20% off produce discount applied (once per day, per household through January 31, 2026). It’s a nice way to stretch your grocery budget while still getting fresh fruits and veggies on the table. Kroger

