Listen Live
Close
Contests

Apply For McCloud Law Firm's Seen & Served Scholar Award

Apply For McCloud Law Firm’s Seen & Served Scholar Award

Published on January 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Seen & Served Scholar Award
Source: McCloud Law Firm / R1

Education changes lives—and support makes the difference. The McCloud Law Firm is awarding a $500 Seen & Served Scholar Award to high school seniors, college and technical students, and non-traditional students, including adults returning to school, to help with education expenses. Apply today.

Courtesy of the McCloud Law Firm, where you are seen and served differently.

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer - X-Men

The X-Men Prepare For War In New 'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer

Hip-Hop Wired
Report: Dallas Rapper ZeeTheWizard Allegedly Shot & Killed

Sister Confirms Death Of Dallas Rapper ZeeTheWizard After New Years Shooting

Hip-Hop Wired

L.A. Reid Sexual Assault Trial Begins Next Week

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Lil Durk In Solitary Over Being Caught With An Apple Watch, Allegedly

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close