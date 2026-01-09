Apply For McCloud Law Firm's Seen & Served Scholar Award
Apply For McCloud Law Firm’s Seen & Served Scholar Award
Education changes lives—and support makes the difference. The McCloud Law Firm is awarding a $500 Seen & Served Scholar Award to high school seniors, college and technical students, and non-traditional students, including adults returning to school, to help with education expenses. Apply today.
Courtesy of the McCloud Law Firm, where you are seen and served differently.
