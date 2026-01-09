Atlanta Residents Protest ICE Following Minneapolis Killing

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Atlanta on Thursday night in a peaceful protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the recent killing of Renee Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen, by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. The incident has sparked outrage nationwide, with protesters questioning the constitutionality of ICE’s actions and rejecting claims of self-defense.

The march began at the Georgia State Capitol and proceeded to ICE’s Atlanta field office on Ted Turner Drive before looping back to the Capitol. Police temporarily shut down traffic to accommodate the demonstrators, and the event concluded without any arrests or violence. Officers from the Georgia State Patrol, Capitol Police, and Atlanta Police Department monitored the march.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, protesters expressed their anger and frustration over the killing, which they described as unjust and unconstitutional. Randy Bailon, an Atlanta resident, emphasized the importance of collective action, stating, “It’s important for us to stand as people and express our voice.” Another protester, Savannah Elahee, added, “We don’t believe what is going on with ICE is constitutional.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Stephan Sellers, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, voiced the community’s demand for change, saying, “We do not want ICE in our communities. The people have spoken.”

Federal officials have defended the ICE agent’s actions, claiming self-defense. Vice President JD Vance commented, “She was trying to ram this guy with her car. He shot back. He defended himself.” He further stated, “I can believe that her death is a tragedy, while also recognizing that it’s a tragedy of her own making.”

However, activists at the Atlanta protest rejected this narrative. Bailon countered, “We witnessed murder on camera, and they’re treating it like it’s not a big deal.”

The protest also coincided with news of another federal shooting in Portland, Oregon, where two individuals were injured by U.S. Border Patrol agents. The announcement of this incident during the Atlanta march was met with loud boos from the crowd.

Protesters vowed to continue organizing against ICE and the broader immigration policies of the Trump administration, anticipating increased ICE activity in the metro Atlanta area.

This demonstration is part of a growing wave of protests across the country, as communities demand accountability and justice in the wake of these controversial incidents.

Atlanta Residents Protest ICE Following Minneapolis Killing was originally published on majicatl.com