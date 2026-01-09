Peach Bowl Scores Big for Charity with $20M Cancer Research Donation

Peach Bowl is the most charitable college football bowl, donating over $80M to cancer research.

Peach Bowl's LegACy Fund, inspired by a lost child, funds new clinical trials and treatments.

Peach Bowl's mission extends beyond sports, supporting initiatives like scholarships and medical research.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, renowned for its thrilling college football matchups, is making waves off the field with its extraordinary charitable efforts. As reported by 11Alive, this year, the Peach Bowl has solidified its reputation as the most charitable college football bowl game by donating over $20 million to cancer research, bringing its total charitable contributions to more than $80 million.

At the heart of this generosity is the Peach Bowl LegACy Fund, a program dedicated to finding new treatments and cures for childhood cancer. The fund was inspired by the tragic loss of six-year-old Anna Charles, the daughter of a Peach Bowl executive, who passed away just five months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. Her legacy now fuels hope for countless children battling cancer.

Dr. Doug Graham, who leads the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, highlighted the critical need for better treatments. “Currently, the overall survival rate is 80%, but 20% of children still lack curative therapies. We also face toxicities in current treatments, so there’s a great need for advancements,” Graham explained.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The $20 million investment from the Peach Bowl has already launched 18 new clinical trials over the past five years, treating more than 70 children. These efforts aim to close the gap for the 20% of children who currently lack effective treatment options.

Peach Bowl President and CEO Gary Stokan, who is set to step down after this season, expressed pride in the Bowl’s mission to use college football for the greater good. “It’s been part of our mission to maintain that charity contribution model, and we do so willingly and happily,” Stokan said. His successor, COO David Epps, is expected to continue this legacy of giving.

Beyond cancer research, the Peach Bowl supports various initiatives, including blood donation drives, scholarships for Title I students, and other children’s medical research programs. As fans fill Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the game, the impact of their support extends far beyond the field, offering hope and healing to families in need.

This year’s Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl features an electrifying matchup between Indiana and Oregon, drawing fans from across the nation to Atlanta’s iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With a sellout crowd expected, the game promises not only thrilling on-field action but also a significant economic impact, generating over $100 million for the city and state.

The Peach Bowl continues to be a highlight of the college football season, blending top-tier athletic competition with a mission to give back to the community.

Peach Bowl Scores Big for Charity with $20M Cancer Research Donation was originally published on majicatl.com