Shutting Down Card Skimming in Atlanta

The U.S. Secret Service is stepping up to protect folks from card skimming scams that can quietly take your hard-earned money, and that includes work happening here in Georgia. Last year, agents paired up with local and state law enforcement to carry out 22 operations across the country aimed at finding and removing illegal card skimming devices — the hidden gadgets criminals attach to ATMs, gas pumps, and point-of-sale machines to steal card info. In that effort, teams visited more than 9,000 businesses and removed 411 devices, inspecting nearly 60,000 machines in total and helping prevent what officials estimate could’ve been $428 million in potential losses if those devices stayed in place. Atlanta and Savannah were both part of this nationwide focus, and in some Georgia sweeps agents found dozens of skimmers during inspections at gas pumps and other payment spots. https://www.wctv.tv

What’s most important for all of us is being aware of how these scams work and how to protect ourselves. Skimming devices steal the data off your card’s stripe, and sometimes tiny cameras are placed nearby to capture your PIN, so always take a moment to check a card reader before you use it and cover your hand when you enter your number. Using tap-to-pay or chip technology instead of swiping can also reduce your risk, and choosing ATMs inside well-lit areas helps too. The Secret Service and its partners are out there trying to stay ahead of this rise in fraud, especially as criminals increasingly target EBT and other benefit cards, but your own awareness and caution go a long way in keeping your accounts safe.

