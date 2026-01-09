President Donald Trump Confirms Diddy Pardon Denial

President Donald Trump dished on the legal woes of Sean “Diddy” Combs, revealing that the mogul reached out via letter for a pardon. For the second time, President Trump acknowledged Diddy but said he isn’t moving forward with granting the pardon.

President Trump sat down with The New York Times on Wednesday (January 7), another of the former business magnate’s signature interviews that went in various directions. Trump fielded questions about his family’s financial interests and the ongoing situation in Venezuela, as well as other developments within the administration.

The Times asked President Trump about the letter from Sean “Diddy” Combs seeking a pardon, along with presenting the names of other inmates to whom he equally gave strong denials. The names included Nicolás Maduro, Derek Chauvin, and Sam Bankman-Fried.

On the topic of Diddy, who was sentenced last October to 60 months in connection with a sex trafficking matter, Trump revealed in the chat that the pardon request from the Bad Boy Records honcho came via a letter, but that is as much as he would share about its contents despite offering to show the Times reporter the correspondence in question. However, the letter never materialized during the talk.

The Times attempted again to ask to see the letter the following day, with the communications team at the White House directing the publication to refer back to President Trump’s comments on the matter.

The pair knew each other socially before Mr. Trump ran for president, but the president has suggested that their relationship soured after Mr. Combs criticized his first presidency.

