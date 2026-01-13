Damson Idris Addresses ‘Black Panther 3’ Rumors

The Golden Globes red carpet was the scene for a respectful and honest conversation by acclaimed actor Damson Idris about the speculation that he’s been tapped by Marvel Studios to take over the role of T’Challa in Black Panther 3.

Variety senior writer Angelique Jackson opened up by referencing Idris being mentioned as the next choice to play James Bond on-screen, before asking him about taking up the role of the hero from Wakanda. “I am thankful to the fans,” Idris said graciously. “Of course it’s rumor, but I love that movie. I love that world. I’m glad that everyone is seeing the future of that too. It’s moving in a brilliant direction, and I’m excited for the third one.”

Speculation about the actor taking on the role made iconic by the late Chadwick Boseman has run rampant after the release of Wakanda Forever, the 2022 sequel to Black Panther, released after his tragic passing in 2020. In that film, T’Challa’s sister Shuri (portrayed by Letitia Wright) becomes the new Black Panther. Supporters have clamored for the role of T’Challa to be recast, and the F1 star is at the top of their list, despite Marvel’s initial statements that they would not seek to recast the role.

In an appearance on NBC’s Today last June, Damson Idris was asked if he had any talks with Marvel about taking on the role of T’Challa by co-anchor Craig Melvin. “Yes-no!” Idris said with a playful groan, prompting Melvin to joke with him about the response before asking, “If they asked, would you say yes?” Idris didn’t hesitate then, replying “Yes.”



The 33-year-old had also stoked speculation with a since-deleted response to a post on X, formerly Twitter, last January, which claimed he had turned down the chance to play T’Challa. “Yes sir. I turned down 007, a co-lead film with Daniel Day Lewis and an Eddie Murphy biopic too,” he wrote with an upside-down emoji.

Another moment adding fuel to the discussion took place at the Vogue World: Hollywood event last October. The fashion runway presentation included a segment in tribute to Academy Award-winning designer Ruth E. Carter, and Angela Bassett walked the runway dressed as Queen Ramonda with Idris accompanying her. The display led many to speculate that the Snowfall actor was being soft-launched as the new T’Challa.



