What About Luke Cage?: Jessica Jones Series Returning To MCU

It’s been years since Marvel fans have seen Kristen Ritter’s iteration of Jessica Jones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. hile most of us are still awaiting the return of one Luke Cage (Mike Colter), it looks like we’ll be getting Jessica Jones first as Disney+ slowly but surely revives Netflix’s beloved Marvel television universe.

According to Comicbook Movie, Kristen Ritter is set to return as Jessica Jones in the second season of Disney+’s Daredevil: Reborn, which will ultimately lead to her return in a series of her own. However, a timetable is still up in the air.

Many fans speculated that Daredevil would seek help from his former Defenders teammates after Daredevil: Reborn ended its first season on a cliffhanger. While we were hoping he’d seek the help of Luke Cage and Jessica Jones (Iron Fist can still punch air for all we care), it looks like it’ll be Jones by his side in Season 2, as there hasn’t been a single sighting of Mike Colter on the set of the series thus far.

Per Comicbook Movie:

Daredevil: Born Again essentially served as a fourth season of the Netflix Daredevil series, so it’ll be interesting to see if this new Jessica Jones project will also revisit certain characters and plot points from the previous three seasons. With Jones (Krysten Ritter) set to play a significant role in the events of Born Again season 2, there’s a decent chance her new show will be more of a reboot – which Born Again was originally envisioned as prior to the creative overhaul.

Well, something’s better than nothing. Hopefully Jessica Jones can serve as the catalyst to reintroduce Luke Cage which in turn can lead to Colter once again headlining his own series. Could be wishful thinking at this point but hey, you never know.

What do y’all think about Jessica Jones possibly returning to the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

