Pooh Shiesty’s Team Calls Cap On Jail Rumors

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pooh Shiesty is fresh out of the feds, and his label is making it clear that the Memphis rapper remains a free man.

Rumors began circulating after DJ Akademiks shared a report claiming Shiesty’s name appeared in the Federal Bureau of Prisons system, which allegedly listed a new release date of April 11, 2026. Ak later walked back the claim, offering clarification on the situation:

“So, slight update, the facility they claim he’s located at is a Halfway house for inmates who are about to be released. Also, his release date seems to 3 months from yesterday. Most halfway houses will house an inmate for 3-12 months of the ending of their bid.”

Love Culture? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The blogger also revealed that Pooh Shiesty’s label reached out directly to shut down the speculation surrounding his status

“Apparently, his April date existed since his ‘release,’ and he’s on home confinement until April, like he has been the whole time since his release.”

The Shiesty SZN rapper served a five-year sentence and was released in October. Shortly after regaining his freedom, he dropped his First Day Out record, “FDO,” along with a music video featuring a powerful intro from his mother, who spoke on her son’s journey home and addressed those who doubted his return, “Whoever was scared when he went to the Feds, gon make your bed, you hear me? Cause the biggest is back. Come on now son, you walk that walk.”

Over the weekend, Pooh also addressed renewed snitching rumors tied to his gun case, firmly denying any cooperation with authorities:

“Three of the most solid ni**as you will ever see name on a piece of paper… We kept it G. We traumatized by this sh*t. Y’all better watch y’all mouth when y’all say a ni**a name… Never told and never folded.”

Pooh Shiesty is letting it be known that despite the online chatter, he’s still free and stood ten toes down.

Pooh Shiesty’s Team Calls Cap On Jail Rumors was originally published on hiphopwired.com