Morris Brown College President Kevin James Fired Amid Leadership Shift

In a surprising leadership shake-up, Morris Brown College has terminated President Kevin James, effective immediately. The decision, announced Monday, comes as the historically Black college approaches a pivotal accreditation reaffirmation review.

Dr. Kevin James, who served as president since March 2019, says his abrupt firing was without cause or “substantive explanation.” In a Facebook post, James stated, “The timing of this decision is particularly troubling, as the institution is approaching its accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks. Equally concerning is that this action disregards established governance best practices and my existing presidential contract, which extends through 2029.”

Under James’ leadership, Morris Brown College achieved significant milestones, including regaining its accreditation after a 20-year hiatus, increasing enrollment, and maintaining clean financial audits. Despite these accomplishments, James revealed that the Board of Trustees provided no substantive explanation for his termination. He added, “While I am deeply disappointed by the Board’s decision, I am grateful for the overwhelming support I have received from alumni, faculty, staff, students, and community partners.”

The Board of Trustees released a statement thanking James for his contributions, saying, “Dr. James has played a meaningful role in guiding the institution through critical seasons of growth, resilience, and transformation. The Board thanks him for his dedication to the students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and wishes him well in his next chapter.”

The college has appointed Nzinga Shaw as the interim president. Shaw, a seasoned executive with a background in diversity and inclusion, previously held leadership roles at the National Basketball Association and State Farm Arena. She holds degrees from Spelman College and the University of Pennsylvania.

As Morris Brown College navigates this leadership transition, the focus remains on the upcoming accreditation review, a critical step in securing the institution’s future.

