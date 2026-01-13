Listen Live
Tyler Kinley Returns To Braves With 1-Year, $3M Deal

Published on January 13, 2026
Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

The Atlanta Braves are keeping the bullpen strong and the energy high—reliever Tyler Kinley is staying in Atlanta, signing a one-year, $3 million contract for the 2026 season. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the club also locked in a 2027 option worth $5.5 million, with a $1.25 million buyout.

Kinley, 34, made a major impact after joining the Braves midseason in 2024. Atlanta traded for him from Colorado on July 30, and he wasted no time showing the city what he’s made of. In 24 games with the Braves last year, Kinley posted a dominant 0.72 ERA over 25 innings and went a perfect 5-0. He played a major role in Atlanta’s late-season surge and became a go-to option in high-leverage situations.

Across both Atlanta and Colorado in 2024, Kinley appeared in 73 games, finishing with a 6-3 record, a 3.96 ERA, and 1.4 bWAR—1.3 of that coming in a Braves jersey. He set himself apart by ranking in the 100th percentile among qualified pitchers in hard-hit rate, limiting opposing hitters to just 29.6%. That powerful presence on the mound brings a special kind of reliability to Atlanta’s pitching staff.

Kinley’s roots in the league run deep: originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2013, he was later selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 2017 Rule 5 draft. Now, with another shot in Atlanta, he’s ready to keep delivering for the community and the fans.

To make room on the roster, left-handed pitcher Ken Waldichuk was designated for assignment, showing the Braves’ commitment to bringing Kinley back into the fold.

Braves fans—mark your calendars. Spring training kicks off February 21, and the home opener hits March 27 against the Kansas City Royals. With Kinley back, Atlanta’s bullpen is ready to bring the heat and keep the community’s championship dreams alive.

Tyler Kinley Returns To Braves With 1-Year, $3M Deal was originally published on majicatl.com

