Atlanta, once again, we’ve done something major. Nourish + Bloom Market, the first AI-powered grocery store in the country, is officially open! And yes, it’s Black-owned, which makes this moment hit a little different. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Jamie and Jilea Hemmings. The couple say that they “began their journey into the food industry after their oldest son was diagnosed with Autism”. – About Us – Nourish + Bloom Market.

The store lets you walk in and grab what you need without stopping at a checkout line. The tech tracks your items automatically, it’s open 24/7, and it even accepts SNAP benefits.

What makes this such a big deal is that Black entrepreneurs are leading the innovation. Being first in this lane matters. It challenges the idea that cutting-edge tech and ownership don’t live in our communities. Instead of AI feeling cold or exclusive, Nourish + Bloom is showing it can be practical, accessible, and rooted in care for our neighborhoods. It’s not just about groceries; it’s about ownership, visibility, and setting a new standard for what’s possible when Black vision is backed by execution.

This store is also a semi-finalist in ATT’s small business contest… congrats to them!

A Black Founded Grocer is Breaking Barriers Here in ATL! was originally published on majicatl.com