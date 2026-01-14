Source: James Klug / Getty

Jill Scott recently spoke about how her role as Sheila in Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married?” affected her. Talking to Angie Martinez, “Jilly from Philly, revealed that playing Sheila was tougher emotionally than fans might know.

In the “Trending on the Timeline” segment on Posted on the Corner, DJ Misses gave highlights from the interview. Scott described a tough scene on the airplane set. She wore a fat suit to play Sheila. Director Tyler Perry told background actors to make jokes about her character’s weight to make it feel real.

Even though the jokes were aimed at Sheila, Scott said the experience hurt. The constant fat jokes, though written into the script, left an emotional mark. “I hated that,” Scott admitted, pointing out that it genuinely upset her during filming.

DJ Misses responded by saying Scott’s feelings are real, even if the insults were only for the movie. She called Scott an empath who picks up on the energy around her. “I feel like Jill Scott is an empath. She just feels stuff,” DJ Misses said, voicing support for Scott’s honesty.

The segment also celebrated Jill’s artistry. DJ Misses echoed what many fans feel—a wish to see Jill in more movies. This candid look into Scott’s process reminds us how much actors give to their work and what it can cost them.

With fans waiting for her next album, this look behind the scenes adds new respect for Jill Scott. Her ability to show real emotion in her roles and her music keeps her audience deeply connected.

Jill Scott Reflects on the Emotional Toll of Her Role in “Why Did I Get Married?” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com