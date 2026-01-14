Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 14, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Sybil Wilkes delivers the latest on “What We Need to Know,” keeping our community informed and empowered. From serious questions about accountability in the justice system to celebrating the unsung heroes of our history, here is the breakdown of the top stories impacting Black America today. ✕

Justice Department Resignations Raise Concerns Concerns are growing over the integrity of the Justice Department following the resignation of at least three federal prosecutors in Minnesota. The prosecutors stepped down due to the department’s handling of the investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz expressed his support for one of the departing attorneys, describing them as a “principled public servant.” He suggested the resignations are a troubling sign of political pressure forcing dedicated career professionals out of the Justice Department, raising questions about accountability and justice in cases involving law enforcement.

Remembering Claudette Colvin The community mourns the loss of a true civil rights pioneer, Claudette Colvin, who passed away at the age of 86. The Claudette Colvin Legacy Foundation confirmed her death. At just 15 years old in 1955, Ms. Colvin bravely refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama, months before Rosa Parks’ more widely known act of protest. Her arrest was a pivotal moment that helped ignite the modern civil rights movement. Colvin later became a key plaintiff in the landmark legal case that successfully challenged and ended bus segregation in Montgomery, securing a victory that changed the course of American history.



2026 Tax Season Begins As we move into the new year, it’s time to get your finances in order. The IRS has officially announced that the 2026 tax season will begin on Monday, January 26. This is the date the agency will start accepting and processing federal tax returns for the 2025 tax year. Taxpayers should be on the lookout for important documents. Employers are required to send out W-2 forms by January 31. Additionally, most 1099 forms, which report non-wage income, are also expected to be mailed by the end of January. Organizing your documents now will help ensure a smoother filing process.