Dem Franchize Boyz Talk Legacy, Growth, and Going On Tour

Dem Franchize Boyz continue touring, sharing the stage with their 'brothers' B2K & Bow Wow and connecting with loyal fans.

Members have pursued individual paths, but their bond remains as they navigate life's natural progression.

The group pays tribute to founding member Buddie, whose vision and spirit are woven into their music and legacy.

Dem Franchize Boyz are back to work and ready to hit the road. The iconic Atlanta group that gave us hits like “White Tee” and “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” is keeping their legacy alive with a new tour and a renewed sense of purpose. In a recent conversation with Hot@Nite’s MiAsia Symone, members Pimpin’ and Parlae opened up about their journey, personal growth, and what fans can expect next.

For years, the group has been a mainstay in hip-hop, consistently connecting with their fanbase. “You know, we’ve been on the road, you know, keeping the legacy alive,” Pimpin’ shared. This dedication continues as they hit the road with B2K & Bow Wow on the “Boys 4 Life” Tour. After a successful run on the Millennium Tour a couple of years ago, they are eager to get back in front of their supporters. “We just been touching our fans, man,” Pimpin’ added. “And it’s always a good thing to share the stage with your brothers, you know what I’m saying?”

The group’s journey hasn’t been without its changes and evolutions. Members have pursued individual paths over the years, but the bond remains. Parlae offered his perspective on the natural progression of life and relationships. “You know, one thing about people is people grow,” he explained. “And just because you were doing something with somebody and when you was a teenager, nine times out of 10, 10 years or later, y’all thought process is gonna be different. You grow apart.”

However, Parlae clarified that their paths diverging wasn’t a sign of a fallout. “I wouldn’t necessarily say that we necessarily grew apart. Life just take you down different roads, you know what I’m saying?” For him, this meant exploring interests outside of music. “For me, I never tried to be a rapper or artist,” he admitted. “So for me, I took back to what I liked to do the most… I kind of left music alone for a little bit.”

The story of Dem Franchize Boyz would not be complete without honoring the late Gerald “Buddie” Tiller, a founding member whose influence still shapes the group’s energy. Buddie, who passed away in 2019, was known for his innovative ideas and infectious spirit, always bringing fresh inspiration and laughter into the crew. As Pimpin’ reflected, “He one of the people who always had ideas for songs, you know what I’m saying? Always kept us laughing and, you know, just somebody to talk to.” Although his presence is missed every day, the group carries him with them on every stage. Buddie’s vision, talent, and drive are woven into the DNA of Dem Franchize Boyz, resonating through their music and every fan they impact. His legacy continues to push the group to new heights and reminds them—and their supporters—that their story is rooted in brotherhood and innovation.

Reflecting on their groundbreaking hit “White Tee,” Pimpin’ emphasized its importance as the starting point for their massive success. “You gotta understand, white tee was the beginning of all this,” he said. “So nobody knew what was finna transpire after that.” As they prepare for the “Boys for Life Tour,” Dem Franchize Boyz continue to celebrate their status as originators while embracing their individual and collective growth.