Verizon Outage!

Published on January 14, 2026
A Verizon outage left thousands of customers without service, and people across the country noticed pretty quickly when their phones suddenly showed “SOS” instead of signal bars. The issues started around midday and affected calls, texts, and data, with reports coming in from several major cities. Verizon confirmed the problem and said crews were working to restore service, though they didn’t immediately share what caused the outage.

As the day went on, customers took to social media trying to figure out what was happening, especially those concerned about making emergency calls. Verizon apologized for the disruption and said service was gradually coming back for some users, though not everyone was back online right away. For many, it was just another reminder of how much we rely on our phones — especially when they suddenly stop working.

Verizon Outage! was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

