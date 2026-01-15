Source: ‘Live Wire’ Featuring Rain910 / iOne

On the newest episode of Live Wire, we sat down with Rain910.

The North Carolina rapper linked up with The Morning Hustle host Lore’l to break down his two new records, “Gimmie That” and “Let It Rain.” On “Gimmie That,” Rain tapped into his inner “Big Pimpin’” energy, explaining that the record is a homage to boss ladies: “I’m always on the ladies’ side, but we gotta make a separation between the respectable women and the ones I’m talking about on the song.”

Rain910 also revealed that he produced the track himself, citing Pete Rock, DJ Premier, Pharrell, and Timbaland as his biggest inspirations behind the boards. When it comes to bars, Nas remains his all-time favorite rapper.

With his second record, “Let It Rain,” he shared that the song almost didn’t make the cut:

“At first, I wasn’t feeling the beat. We were already done with the album. So I felt like the album didn’t need anything else. I have a team I listen to, and they told me I gotta do this (song). I wrote the song, and it didn’t come out good the first time. So I told myself I’m gonna sleep on it. I think the energy that came from that record was me being frustrated with being bothered.”

When asked to describe his sound, Rain910 leaned on colors, saying red and black best capture his music’s vibe, as he often uses darker tones to bring uncomfortable truths to the surface. “I always liked dark music. I like speaking about the stuff people are uncomfortable speaking on.”

With two contrasting records and a clear creative vision, Rain910 continues to show he’s unafraid to explore both confidence and uncomfortable truths within his music. Check out the full episode of Live Wire featuring Rain910 below:

‘Live Wire’ Featuring Rain910 was originally published on hiphopwired.com