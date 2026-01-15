James Bernard, a veteran journalist who led the editorial teams of XXL and The Source, was found on December 29 of last year, according to reports from New Jersey authorities. James Bernard, who was reported missing for 17 months, died as a result of suicide, based on the findings of the local medical examiner’s office.

According to a report from Journal-Isms, James Bernard’s body was discovered late last year in Pemberton Township in a wooded area. After an investigation, it was determined that Bernard died via actions of his own. It appeared that Bernard’s body was in the wooded area the entire time.

Bernard went missing in March 2024, with witnesses saying they saw him walking out of his home with a bookbag. The family of Bernard has since confirmed the death, with tributes coming from Tim Wise and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, among others.

Bernard attended Harvard University and worked alongside fellow students Jonathan Shecter, David Mays, and Ed Young, launching The Source as a newsletter in 1988.

In 1994, Bernard left The Source over creative differences, presumably connected to The Almighty RSO and group member Benzino becoming an executive within the brand. In 1997, Bernard and Reginald Dennis founded XXL, which has morphed into one of the premier music publications covering Hip-Hop music and culture.

Born on August 5, 1965, Bernard would’ve celebrated his 60th birthday last fall.

James Bernard would have been 58 at the time of his death.

—

Photo: Screenshot/X

Veteran Journalist James Bernard Cause Of Death Revealed was originally published on hiphopwired.com