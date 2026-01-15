Oprah Weighs In on Men Calling Girlfriends ‘Partners’

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Oprah Winfrey shared her thoughts on the term “partner” during an appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle. She believes the term signifies a mature and stable relationship, emphasizing a sense of responsibility and commitment. Oprah and Stedman Graham have long referred to each other as partners, setting a trend for the word choice. The media mogul believes that after a long relationship, the term “partner” is more appropriate than “boyfriend.”

