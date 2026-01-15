Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Oprah Weighs In on Men Calling Girlfriends 'Partners'

Oprah Weighs In on Men Calling Girlfriends ‘Partners’

Oprah has strong thoughts on the word partner

Published on January 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

87th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Oprah Winfrey shared her thoughts on the term “partner” during an appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle. She believes the term signifies a mature and stable relationship, emphasizing a sense of responsibility and commitment. Oprah and Stedman Graham have long referred to each other as partners, setting a trend for the word choice. The media mogul believes that after a long relationship, the term “partner” is more appropriate than “boyfriend.”

Oprah Weighs In on Men Calling Girlfriends ‘Partners’ was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

2025 Dreamville Music Festival

J. Cole Announces 'The Fall-Off' LP, The Culture Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Grand Theft Auto VI

Rockstar Games Accuses Ex-Staff Of Leaking 'GTA 6' Info On Discord

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2007 - Backstage and Audience

Nelly & Ludacris Get Flamed Over Upcoming MAGA Festival Set

Hip-Hop Wired

Cam Newton Creates His Own Word, "Nclecta," To Describe His Bonkers Style, Social Media Clowns Him

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close