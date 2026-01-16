500M Ticket Requests: Atlanta Preps for 2026 World Cup

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is on, and Atlanta is preparing to host eight matches at the iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Global demand for tickets is reaching unprecedented levels. FIFA has reported over 500 million ticket applications during the latest ticketing phase. The demand for tickets is helping to shape the “greatest sporting and social event in the history of mankind.”

The city is bracing for a massive influx of international visitors, with each match expected to draw tens of thousands of fans. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s busiest airport, is gearing up for record-breaking passenger volumes as the tournament coincides with the peak summer travel season.

A Surge in Global Demand

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed that the ticketing frenzy has attracted fans from across the globe, with significant interest from Europe and South America. The 2026 tournament, hosted across 16 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is already shaping up to be a landmark event in sports history.

Preparing for the Crowds

Michael Donnelly, Georgia’s TSA federal security director, emphasized the scale of preparations underway at Hartsfield-Jackson. “It’s going to be an extremely busy time when we have games,” Donnelly said. “We’re preparing like every game is a Super Bowl.”

To manage the surge in travelers, the airport is deploying advanced biometric eGates and body scanners, ensuring both security and efficiency. TSA is also collaborating closely with city officials and airport leadership to provide a seamless experience for visitors.

A Historic Moment for Atlanta

As the city gears up for this monumental event, the excitement is palpable. The World Cup is expected to bring a significant economic boost to Atlanta, along with the opportunity to showcase its world-class facilities and hospitality to a global audience.

With just over five months to go, Atlanta is ready to welcome the world. The 2026 FIFA World Cup promises to be a celebration of sport, culture, and unity, and Atlanta is poised to play a starring role in this historic event.

