Snow in Georgia? Forecasters Warn of Weekend Winter Weather

Source: Sean Davis / Getty

Georgia residents are bracing for a potential winter storm this weekend as forecasters track a complex weather system that could bring snow to parts of the state. While the exact details remain uncertain, meteorologists are urging caution and preparation.

The FOX 5 Storm Team reports that the highest chances for snow are south of Atlanta, along a line from Columbus to Macon. Chief Meteorologist David Chandley explained, “We’ve got a lot of things to kind of come together before all that happens. If snow does develop, it is likely to be impacting areas south of Atlanta, versus a North Georgia impact.”

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City echoed this uncertainty, calling it a “very low confidence forecast.” They added, “Where the track ends up, there will likely be a swath that sees several inches of snow.”

Frigid Temperatures and Weekend Outlook

Friday morning brought biting cold, with temperatures in the teens and 20s, well below the average low of 35 degrees. A cold front is expected to bring rain Friday night, followed by a second system developing in the Gulf late Saturday. This second system could bring a mix of rain and snow to the I-20 and I-85 corridors, with higher snow probabilities in central Georgia.

Meteorologist Alex Forbes highlighted the challenges of forecasting this storm, saying, “Your weather apps are going to fluctuate. Our forecast will likely fluctuate. Trust me, it’s just as frustrating for us as it is for you.”

Preparing for the Possibility of Snow

State officials and meteorologists are urging residents to prepare for potential travel impacts on Sunday. Recommendations include restocking emergency supplies, winterizing plumbing, and ensuring smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are functional. Residents are also advised to check on vulnerable neighbors and protect pets and livestock from freezing conditions.

For those planning to travel, a winter car kit with blankets, phone chargers, and traction aids like sand or kitty litter is recommended.

What’s Next?

The forecast is expected to become clearer by Friday night or Saturday morning as weather models align. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to stay informed through the FOX 5 Storm Team app and monitor updates on school and business closings.

As Georgia prepares for a rare brush with winter weather, the advice is clear: hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.

Snow in Georgia? Forecasters Warn of Weekend Winter Weather was originally published on majicatl.com