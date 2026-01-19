Kevin Stefanski Named Atlanta Falcons’ 20th Head Coach

Stefanski, a 2-time NFL Coach of the Year, led Browns to playoffs, emphasizing fundamentals and rushing offense.

Stefanski's leadership style prioritizes accountability and player-driven culture, aligning with Falcons' goals.

Stefanski's 14-year tenure with Vikings laid foundation for success, and he's excited to lead iconic Falcons franchise.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Atlanta Falcons have officially named Kevin Stefanski as their 20th head coach, marking a new chapter for the franchise. The announcement came after Stefanski met with Falcons leadership, including owner Arthur M. Blank and team president of football operations Matt Ryan, in Atlanta.

Stefanski, a two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year, brings a wealth of experience to the Falcons. He previously served as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, where he led the team to two playoff appearances, including their first postseason win since 1994. His tenure in Cleveland was highlighted by a strong emphasis on fundamentals and a top-tier rushing offense, with three seasons ranking in the top six for average rushing yards per game.

“We’re thrilled to land a lead-by-example leader in Kevin Stefanski who brings a clear vision for his staff, our team, and a closely aligned focus on building this team on fundamentals, toughness, and active collaboration,” said Ryan. “Kevin’s style of leadership, combined with the staff and infrastructure in place here in Atlanta, gives us confidence in our shared vision for the team.”

Stefanski’s coaching journey began with a 14-year tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, where he rose through the ranks from assistant to offensive coordinator. His time in Minnesota, under head coaches Brad Childress, Leslie Frazier, and Mike Zimmer, laid the foundation for his success in Cleveland.

Reflecting on his new role, Stefanski expressed his excitement: “I’m beyond thrilled to be charged with leading this iconic franchise. I am grateful to Mr. Blank and Matt Ryan for trusting me to coach this football team. We share a vision for this football team that I believe will make Falcons fans everywhere proud.”

Arthur M. Blank echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Stefanski’s readiness to lead: “In Kevin Stefanski, we have found a coach with the right vision, focus, and demeanor to lead our team into the future. Our objective is to win games and contend for championships every year, and that is where our shared focus will remain.”

Stefanski’s leadership style, which prioritizes accountability and a player-driven culture, aligns with the Falcons’ goals of building a competitive and cohesive team. His experience working closely with scouting and personnel teams is expected to maximize the talent on the roster.

A Philadelphia native and former defensive back at the University of Pennsylvania, Stefanski is joined in Atlanta by his wife Michelle and their three children. As the Falcons look to the future, Stefanski’s appointment signals a commitment to excellence and a renewed focus on championship aspirations.