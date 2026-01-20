Listen Live
Beauty & Barber Community Tour Brings Free Haircuts & Food to Decatur

Published on January 20, 2026
This Saturday, Reec & Junior are hitting the community with purpose, style, and heart as the Beauty & Barber Community Tour makes a stop in Decatur for a powerful day of giving back.

On Saturday, January 24, from 12 noon to 3pm, families are invited to enjoy FREE haircuts for kids and senior citizens, along with FREE food, all in a welcoming, community-centered environment.

The event will take place at Taylor Made Cutz, located at 4086 Covington Hwy, Decatur, and is designed to remove everyday barriers while uplifting confidence, dignity, and connection across generations.

More Than a Haircut

This event is about more than grooming, it is about showing love to the community. A fresh haircut can boost confidence for a child heading back to school or help a senior feel seen and valued. Add a warm meal and positive energy, and you have a true community experience.

Powered by Community Partners

The Beauty & Barber Community Tour is made possible through the support of:

Together, these partners continue to invest in people, families, and neighborhoods through meaningful action.

Event Details at a Glance

What: Free haircuts for kids & seniors, free food
When: Saturday, January 24, 12pm–3pm
Where: Taylor Made Cutz, 4086 Covington Hwy, Decatur
Cost: Free and open to the community

For updates and additional details, visit MajicATL.com and stay connected with Reec & Junior for more community-focused events coming soon.

