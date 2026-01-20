Freddie Gibbs And RJ Cyler Chop It Up On ‘Night Patrol’ Set Vibes

Source: Reach Media / other The Morning Hustle recently brought the heat with an exclusive sit-down featuring the team behind the wild new thriller Night Patrol. Rapper-turned-actor Freddie Gibbs, rising star RJ Cyler, and director Ryan Prows stopped by to drop gems about the film, their chemistry, and how this project pushes boundaries in Black cinema.

✕



Freddie Gibbs Steps Into The Darkness

Known for his razor-sharp bars and comedy chops, Freddie Gibbs is switching lanes. He revealed that he was drawn to Night Patrol specifically because it wasn’t just another comedy gig. Gibbs wanted to flex his dramatic muscles in a “horror thing” that offered more depth. After receiving a fan letter from director Ryan Prows—who admitted he’d been tracking Gibbs since his mixtape days—Freddie felt the script was the perfect vehicle to explore a darker, more intense side of his artistry.

RJ Cyler’s Authentic Connection

For RJ Cyler, the role of Wazy hit close to home. He joked that his character’s stubbornness reminded him of his own relationship with his mom, but the connections went deeper. Cyler opened up about his past struggles with homelessness before his big break, bringing a layer of raw authenticity to the screen. He also shared that his character represents a specific L.A. reality, blending elements of street culture that resonate with his own experiences growing up and navigating the industry.