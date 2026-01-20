Listen Live
Close
News

The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

The King is officially back with new music and a familiar look.

Published on January 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

The King is officially back with new music and a familiar look.

T.I. recently cut off his dreads and documented the moment. Sharing a promo video that shows the Atlanta legend retiring to his classic low cut while teasing new music produced by Pharrell Williams. Keeping things simple, the Bankhead MC captioned the post, “He’s Baaaaaaack!!! #LetEmKnow.” Low-cut TIP has delivered some of Southern Hip-Hop’s most iconic records, and in this new chapter, he’s stretching his talents even further.

From music to his latest venture into comedy, the Whatever You Like rapper is moving full speed ahead in 2026.

His new single, “Let Em Know,” serves as a preview of his upcoming album, Kill The King. It’s been six years since the Trap King last released a full body of work. Back in 2020, he released The L.I.B.R.A., an acronym for “The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta.” The project featured appearances from Young Thug, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage.

Since then, T.I. has continued feeding fans with guest appearances, including his role on the Magic City documentary soundtrack. On the song “Turn Around,” alongside Jermaine Dupri, Young Dro, and 2 Chainz. The king helped celebrate Atlanta’s strip club culture. An era he’s often credited as being a part of, where breaking a record at Magic City was a rite of passage.

With Kill The King on the way, T.I. is reminding everyone why his name still rings loud in Hip-Hop

The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Teaser Breaks Record For Most Likes & Views

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2016

Fat Joe & French Montana Get Into Tense Exchange Over "All The Way Up" Music Publishing

Hip-Hop Wired
iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One - Show

Reps For Ludacris Claim His Involvement In Kid Rock's MAGA Music Festival Was "A Mix Up"

Hip-Hop Wired
Ms. Lauryn Hill Performs At Massey Hall

Lauryn Hill Sends Heartfelt Message To Fugees Affiliate John Forté

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close