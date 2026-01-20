Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy at National Center for Civil & Human Rights

Source: Paige Boyd / R1

Radio One Atlanta stepped into history as they broadcast live from the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on MLK Day. This iconic museum, located in the heart of Atlanta, serves as a powerful tribute to the ongoing fight for justice and equality. Among its many impactful exhibits is “Rolls Down Like Water: The American Civil Rights Movement,” an immersive journey through the struggles, triumphs, and voices of the Civil Rights era.

This exhibit brings history to life with interactive displays, vivid storytelling, and re-creations of pivotal moments like the Freedom Rides and the March on Washington. Visitors can explore Atlanta’s role as a hub of activism, honor the often-overlooked contributions of women in the movement, and experience the cultural revolution sparked by the Black Power era.

Join us as we celebrate Dr. King’s legacy and the enduring spirit of the Civil Rights Movement through this special photo gallery.